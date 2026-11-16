On Tuesday, November 17, scheduled power outages will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions involve rotating power outages for consumers.

“For industry—power restriction schedules; for all categories of consumers—hourly power outage schedules (1 to 3 rounds),” the company notes.

It is emphasized that the need for such measures stems from the consequences of Russian attacks on the power grid.

Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

In Kyiv, the operating schedule for outdoor lighting has been changed as of November 16.

Outdoor lighting in the capital will be temporarily suspended due to a power shortage caused by damage to the energy infrastructure resulting from Russian attacks. The Kyiv City State Administration adopted this decision to ensure priority power supply to the city’s critical facilities.

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to serve as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

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