Since the start of the day on October 27, there have been 178 combat engagements along the front lines. Russian troops carried out the most attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 assaults. Intense fighting also continued in the Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 10:00 p.m. on October 27, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian positions and shell populated areas. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out one missile strike and 46 airstrikes. Russian aircraft dropped 171 guided bombs. In addition, the occupiers deployed 5,942 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,563 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Where fighting continued in the north and east

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 27 times. In one instance, they used a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers launched five attacks toward Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha. Two of these attacks were still ongoing at the time of the evening report.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made three attempts to advance their positions by launching assaults toward Radkivka. One of the battles has not yet concluded.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance toward Novoye, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defense forces halted two Russian attempts to advance—in the Yampil area and toward Orekhuvatka. In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched a single attack toward Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 13 assaults were repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched 13 assaults. Fighting took place near Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Raiske and Pavlivka. One attack was still ongoing at the time of this report’s publication. The situation also remained tense in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 24 times.

Russian troops attacked in the areas of Sofiivka, Vilne, Vodyanske, Vasylivka, and Molodetske. They also attempted to advance toward Toretsk, Kucherov Yar, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Novohryshyne, Hulyve, and Serhiivka. One engagement was still ongoing at the time of the evening report. According to preliminary data from the General Staff, over the past 24 hours in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces killed 23 Russian servicemen and wounded eight others.

The Defense Forces also destroyed five enemy vehicles and one special-purpose vehicle. Three additional vehicles, one electronic warfare system, and one drone control center were damaged. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or neutralized 173 drones of various types and struck 39 Russian military positions.

Attacks continue in the Huliaipole sector

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations over the past 24 hours.

In contrast, in the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirky, Charivne, and Yegorivka. As of the evening update, fighting in this sector was ongoing.

Russian troops also did not carry out any assaults in the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors.

No significant changes in the situation were reported on other sections of the front. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops continue to repel Russian offensives on various fronts. This information on the situation at the front is current as of 10:00 p.m. on October 27, 2026.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

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