On October 29, there were 191 combat engagements between Ukrainian troops and Russian occupiers along the front lines. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector—23—while in the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times. The enemy also actively employed aircraft, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones.

According to military reports, over the course of October 29, the Russian army carried out 51 airstrikes and dropped 170 guided bombs. In addition, the occupiers deployed 6,174 kamikaze drones and fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 1,768 times.

The Situation in the North and East

Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. Since the start of the day, Russian troops have carried out two airstrikes and used four guided bombs. The occupiers also shelled Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 34 times.

The Southern Slobozhansky sector. The Russians attempted to attack Ukrainian positions six times. They advanced toward Starytsia, Chaikovka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, and Shevyakivka. As of the evening update, two attacks were still ongoing.

Kupiansk sector. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

Liman Sector. Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attempts to advance. The Russians attacked toward Stepove, Kolodyaziv, Lyman, Zarichne, Donetske, and Dibrova. One attack was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Sloviansk sector. Defense forces repelled four Russian attempts to advance in the areas of Orekhuvatka, Yampil, Kryva Luka, and Mykolaivka. Two enemy assaults were still ongoing.

Kramatorsk sector. Russian troops did not carry out any assaults.

The highest number of attacks occurred in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors

Kostiantynivka sector. Here, Russian troops carried out 23 assaults. Fighting took place near Kostiantynivka, as well as in the direction of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Druzhkivka, Rusyn Yar, Petrivka, Toretsk, Pryiut, Vilne, and Kolodyaziv.

Pokrovsk sector. The Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 18 times. They attacked near Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Rodynske, Svitle, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. At the time of the evening report, one of the battles was still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates by the General Staff, over the past 24 hours in this sector, Ukrainian forces eliminated 40 Russian occupiers and wounded another 10. The Defense Forces also destroyed nine vehicles, an ammunition depot, and 23 enemy shelters. Three more vehicles and one artillery piece were damaged. In addition, 120 Russian military shelters were damaged. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces also destroyed or neutralized 231 drones of various types.

Fighting in the South

Oleksandrivka sector. Russian troops did not carry out any assault operations.

Hulyaypil sector. Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks. The Russians attempted to advance toward Uspishne, Ternuvate, Hirke, and Charivne. Three more enemy attempts to improve their positions were ongoing at the time of this report.

Orihiv sector. The occupiers attacked twice toward Yegorivka. At the time of the General Staff’s report, the battle was ongoing.

Dnipro sector. Russian troops did not carry out any assaults.

In other sectors of the front, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, no significant changes in the situation were recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A warehouse complex belonging to the Russian e-commerce platform OZON in Omsk was partially destroyed by fire following a strike by FP-1 drones. The company Fire Point released a satellite image showing the aftermath of the attack. According to the company, the drones traveled more than 2,500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Operators from the “Volya” battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade carried out an operation lasting nearly a full day to recover the body of a fallen Ukrainian soldier on the outskirts of Vovchansk. To do this, they enlisted the help of a Russian prisoner of war whom they had captured using a drone.

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