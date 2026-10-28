30 Hours of a Ceasefire in Oleshky: Lubinets Discusses the Results of the Humanitarian Mission

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, not a single incident was reported during the 30-hour ceasefire. This made it possible to continue the humanitarian mission aimed at assisting the civilian population and creating conditions for people to safely leave the city.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, constant communication between the Ukrainian and Russian sides is helping to ensure compliance with the ceasefire. In particular, the Ukrainian Ombudsman maintains contact with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, to coordinate the implementation of the agreements reached.

“30 hours of the ceasefire in Oleshky without a single incident. This was made possible, in part, thanks to constant communication between me and Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation. We are in contact and coordinating the implementation of the agreements reached,” Lubinets wrote.

Separately, the ombudsman thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her personal attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to the civilians of Oleshky.

“Her direct involvement and coordination of the parties’ efforts are an important part of this process,” he emphasized.

Lubinec also commended the work of Melania Trump’s team and thanked them for their consistent support and ongoing communication.

“I would also like to thank her entire team for their consistent support, constant communication, and all their efforts. Our common goal is to provide assistance to the civilian population of Oleshky and create conditions for the safe evacuation of those in need. We continue to work. The most important thing is people’s lives and safety,” the Ukrainian Ombudsman noted.

Ukraine has implemented a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, effective at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to local residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of the civilian population.

On the morning of October 27, the head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, announced the start of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, traveled to the site to coordinate the process.

Earlier that night, he reported on the start of the ceasefire and the Ukrainian side’s compliance with the agreements: “Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments.”

The main goal of the humanitarian mission is to deliver aid to the civilian population of Oleshky and ensure a safe exit for those who need it. The Ukrainian side continues to coordinate the implementation of the agreements, emphasizing the priority of human life and safety.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this on social media on the morning of October 28.

Prior to this, the evacuation of Oleshky residents had been postponed.

Earlier, a humanitarian mission began in Oleshky, and a ceasefire was declared.

Meanwhile, an advisor to Melania Trump revealed details of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

In addition, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

In the area of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, the ceasefire for the humanitarian operation will remain in effect until 10:59 p.m. on November 1. This was announced by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. The ceasefire was introduced on October 27.

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