October 31 was declared a day of mourning in Izyum following a Russian airstrike

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Izyum in the Kharkiv region on October 29 has risen to five. Another 14 civilians were injured, with injuries ranging in severity.

This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration.

“As a result of search and rescue operations at the site of the enemy airstrike, we regret to report that five people were found dead. Another 14 civilians sustained injuries of varying severity,” the statement said.

October 31 was declared a Day of Mourning in the community to honor the memory of the deceased.

Source: Izyum City Military Administration on Telegram

Four civilians were killed in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike. Rescuers recovered their bodies from under the rubble of a destroyed building. Another 14 people were injured.

Russian troops launched a strike with a jet-powered drone on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike hit a shopping center, causing a fire at the scene. One person is known to have been injured.

On the night of October 29–30, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region. Information regarding the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being verified. Details regarding the extent of the damage and possible casualties have not yet been released.

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