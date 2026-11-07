On November 6, rescue workers discovered the bodies of nine more victims of the Russian strike in Komyshuvas

The death toll from the Russian terrorist airstrike on Komyshuvaha in the Zaporizhzhia district on November 2 has risen to 55.



Over the past day, during search operations, rescuers discovered and recovered the bodies and remains of nine more victims from under the rubble.





Despite difficult conditions and the constant threat of further enemy strikes, rescuers and K-9 teams from the State Emergency Service continue to clear the rubble and search the area for the bodies of the deceased.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the families of those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will receive funds for funerals, and the wounded will be paid financial assistance from the regional budget. The amount of compensation for a single victim can reach 50,000 hryvnias.

The strike on Komyshuvakha may be the deadliest Russian attack on civilians—NYT.

Law enforcement agencies have located seven people with whom relatives lost contact following the Russian airstrike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, which took place on November 2.

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