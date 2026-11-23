Albania has denied allegations that it assisted Ukraine during the attack on the Russian ship “Mercury” in Libya.

The country stated that its territory was not used to launch maritime drones.

The Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the reports inaccurate and untrue. It emphasized that the country was not involved in the incident and that its territory was not used to launch drones or facilitate the attack.

The Albanian Foreign Ministry also stated that the accusations were made without verified evidence and called on the authors of the reports to correct the information.

Source: The Guardian.

On November 23, the President of Ukraine stated that near the port of Benghazi, Ukrainian maritime drones sank the Russian corvette “Merkury,” which had a Ka-27 helicopter on board, and struck the dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, which was transporting Russian weapons.

As a reminder, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones.

Video: Ukrainian drones sank the Russian corvette “Merkury” in the port of Benghazi.

On November 22 in Libya, maritime drones struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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