According to the “Atesh” partisan movement, the Russian command plans to use a humanitarian mission to covertly deploy troops to the Kostiantynivka area in Donetsk Oblast. The soldiers may infiltrate the gray zone in civilian clothing, posing as workers and volunteers, in order to establish a foothold and attempt to advance toward the city.

Agents of “Atesh” operating within the “Center” military group reported on the Russian troops’ plan. According to their information, this involves plans by the command of the Russian Federation’s 8th Combined Arms Army in the Donetsk sector.

In particular, the Russian commander is pushing for the demining of the territory near Kostiantynivka in order to organize a humanitarian mission there, if possible. However, according to the partisans, the real goal is to establish a bridgehead on the eastern outskirts of the city.

According to one of the headquarters’ military personnel, direct assaults on Kostiantynivka are not yielding the desired results for the Russian army due to significant personnel losses. Therefore, the occupiers are considering the possibility of infiltrating groups under the cover of civilians.

“If they manage to force their way through the humanitarian corridor, the plan is to send in groups disguised as civilians, but the actual objective is to establish a foothold on the eastern side,” “Atesh” quotes him as saying.

Russia may have already employed similar tactics in Oleshky

The partisan movement emphasized that using humanitarian missions to cover up military operations violates the norms of international humanitarian law, particularly the prohibition against perfidy.

“Atesh” also recalled the events in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, where during the humanitarian ceasefire from October 27 to November 1, 2026, Russian troops likely used the ceasefire and humanitarian efforts to regroup their units and conceal their movements.

Thus, according to the partisan movement’s assessment, the occupiers may attempt to employ similar tactics near Kostiantynivka.

Source: Atesh

As a reminder, the battle for Kostiantynivka continues, and the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

As a reminder, Russian military activity has sharply declined in the captured town of Oleshky.

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