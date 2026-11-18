On the night of November 17–18, drones struck the Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Fires broke out at both facilities following the attack.

The attack on the region lasted all night. Residents reported explosions and the activation of Russian air defense systems. According to ASTRA, locals heard the first explosions around 4:40 a.m.

Reports of fires at the two plants also appeared online.

“Fires broke out at the two facilities due to falling drone debris,” the operational headquarters stated.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, in turn, reported that it had intercepted and destroyed 184 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.

According to the ministry, the drones were shot down over the Belgorod and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

The Ilsky and Afipsky oil refineries are located in the Seversky District of the Krasnodar Krai—in the villages of Ilsky and Afipsky. Both facilities are located approximately several dozen kilometers from Krasnodar and are among the largest oil refining facilities in southern Russia.

The Afipsky Oil Refinery has a processing capacity of about 6.25 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products. Its output is crucial for supplying Russia’s southern regions and for fuel logistics.

The Ilsky Refinery’s design capacity is approximately 6.6 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, and other petroleum products. Thus, the combined design capacity of the two plants exceeds 12.8 million metric tons of crude oil processing per year.

Both refineries are crucial to the oil refining infrastructure of southern Russia. Therefore, any damage to their facilities could affect fuel production volumes and the operation of regional logistics.

Source: ASTRA

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been struck.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.

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