In the Pokrovsk sector, servicemen of the 4th “Rubizh” Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

According to military reports, an enemy infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed by an explosion while advancing, and an attempt by Russian assault troops to break through on motorcycles ended with the destruction of the vehicles and the elimination of the crew. The unit noted that the enemy’s primary objective in this sector of the front remains bypassing Dobropillia and attempting to take control of transportation routes; however, the invaders have been unable to carry out these plans.

In addition, the “Rubizh” Brigade emphasized that Russian troops are attempting to exploit deteriorating weather conditions to intensify their offensive operations—in particular, using fog as cover, the occupiers are trying to move covertly and infiltrate in small infantry groups.

Source: 4th Special Operations Brigade “Rubizh” of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to engage the aerial target.

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