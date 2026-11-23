On the evening of November 20, Russian actor and propagandist Ivan Okhlobystin posted a series of unexpected messages on his Telegram channel, which he soon deleted.

The first post concerned the son of a close friend of the actor, who was killed in the war against Ukraine. According to Okhlobystin, the young man’s body has been on the battlefield since November 12, and they have not yet been able to recover it.

“There’s a 99 percent chance he’s dead. It’s impossible to describe what we’re feeling. But… We can’t allow ourselves to become weak. To whine, to lose heart, to lose faith. That would be a betrayal of this very boy. It would mean he died in vain. We simply have no choice but to win. Otherwise, we’ll have no excuse before God,” the actor wrote.

Just 50 minutes later, Okhlobystin posted a message with a completely different tone. He stated that he could no longer speak about anything, calling himself an “old, foolish clown” who is living out his days.

“That’s it! I can’t talk about anything anymore. Well done. You did your best. You know how. Goodbye. I’m gone. All that’s left is an old, silly clown living out his days in the same old arena,” the post reads.

Nine minutes later, the actor published a third message, in which he wrote: “And finally: God does not approve of this war.”

Shortly thereafter, all three posts disappeared from Okhlobystin’s Telegram channel. The actor himself did not explain why he decided to delete them.

How Okhlobystin’s stance on the war has changed

From the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Okhlobystin openly supported the aggression against Ukraine and called on Russians to join the occupying forces. He also promised to go to war himself, but never did.

In 2022, the actor spoke on Red Square in Moscow, where he called for the war against Ukraine to continue and shouted “Goyda.” This cry later became one of the symbols of Russian war propaganda.

Recently, Okhlobystin’s rhetoric has become less unambiguous. In November 2025, on a Russian radio broadcast, he acknowledged that even the cessation of active hostilities would not bring Russians the relief they expected. According to him, the war may enter a different phase, but nothing will change significantly.

This was reported by volunteer and journalist Igor Balaka.

As a reminder, Okhlobystin has once again spoken about the capture of Kyiv and Odesa.

Video: Propagandist Okhlobystin Is Not Opposed to the Destruction of Moscow

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