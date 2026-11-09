Volodymyr Podolyak, the older brother of Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, was killed in May 2024 in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to the Killed in Ukraine project, he fought on Russia’s side against Ukraine. Journalists found information about his death in a Rosstat dataset that became publicly available due to a leak.

His grave was discovered back in June 2024. In the portrait placed near the grave, Volodymyr Podolyak is depicted in the uniform of a Russian colonel. Visible on his chest are decorations, including two Orders of Courage and the “For Service in Military Intelligence” badge. According to data analyzed by the project, Volodymyr Podolyak died on May 19, 2024, in the occupied town of Kyrylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. The cause of death is listed as an intracranial injury.

A wreath from the CPS team was also found next to the grave. The authors of the article speculate that this abbreviation may stand for the GRU Specialist Training Center—the Russian military intelligence agency. However, this is merely a hypothesis and not confirmed information about the man’s place of service.

Mykhailo Podolyak has not publicly commented on his brother’s death. He had previously acknowledged that his brother had ties to Russian special services. However, in 2021, the presidential adviser referred to him as “an ordinary military retiree.” At this time, the available data contains no additional details regarding the circumstances of Vladimir Podolyak’s death or his service in the Russian armed forces.

The death of Vladimir Podolyak was reported by the project Killed in Ukraine, which tracks information about Russian soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine. The authors cite data from Rosstat that became available as a result of a leak.

German businessman Vadim Rosenshtein, who ran for president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), spoke out about pressure and a smear campaign during the election for the organization’s leadership. He also denied allegations of ties to the Russian government and of circumventing sanctions.





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