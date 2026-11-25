Repairing the Crimean Bridge during the winter is unlikely for Russian troops due to harsh weather conditions. At the same time, it is too early to predict whether the occupiers will be able to quickly begin repairs in the spring.

“I think it’s unrealistic during the winter due to storms, rough seas, and so on. Will they be able to start this process quickly in the spring? That’s still a long way off, and it’s unclear what the situation will be at that point. But in the winter, I believe it’s highly unrealistic,” Budanov noted.

The head of the Office of the President also commented on the intensification of Russian attacks on the capital’s bridge infrastructure.

According to him, the strikes on Kyiv’s bridges are in line with Russia’s military logic, as it seeks to inflict maximum losses on Ukraine and complicate logistics for the front lines.

Despite the intensity of the shelling, Budanov emphasized that the capital’s bridges have withstood the Russian attacks.

“Look at it from another angle. They’ve launched a great many strikes. The bridges are still standing. Yes, there are problems, there are restrictions. But they’re still standing. The Crimean Bridge, however, is not,” the head of the Office of the President concluded.

As a reminder, in mid-November, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a series of strikes on the Crimean Bridge. The attacks damaged the bridge’s road section and railroad tracks.

This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, during the event “Dialogue for Unity.”

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an ironic congratulatory message to the Portuguese Vasco da Gama Bridge on its title as the longest bridge in Europe. The post appeared amid repeated attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which had previously claimed this title.

Vehicular traffic across the bridge has been halted, and debris from the structure has blocked the shipping lane.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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