Artur Tsybikov, a resident of Buryatia who calls himself a shaman, has announced his intention to sacrifice 60 camels to ensure Russia’s victory in the so-called “special military operation.”

According to his plan, the animals are to be killed during a ritual in honor of the “Slavic gods.”

As noted in the report, Tsybikov had already burned five camels in 2019. After that, he was expelled from the Council of Shamans of Russia.

The man’s latest plans have once again drawn attention to his rituals involving animals.

As a reminder, the Russian Federation continues military operations and rejects any compromises to end the war, despite the lack of strategic successes on the front lines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this on October 28 during a press briefing.

Prior to this, Sibiga had called for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to discuss peace.

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