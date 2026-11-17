In Chernivtsi, part of the city was left without power as a result of a Russian attack on the morning of November 17. Due to damage to a power facility, trolleybus service has been temporarily suspended, and the city is organizing bus service instead.

According to him, due to the emergency power outage, trolleybuses will be temporarily out of service. Buses are scheduled to replace them on the routes.

“Trolleybuses in the city will be temporarily out of service. We are organizing buses as a replacement. Power company workers are working to restore power. We are doing everything possible to return public transportation to its normal schedule as quickly as possible,” Klichuk said.

Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, added that at dawn on November 17, Russian troops attacked the Chernivtsi region with two drones.

As a result of the strike by one of the drones, an energy infrastructure facility in Chernivtsi was damaged. This caused an emergency power outage in part of the local community.

All emergency services are on the scene, working to address the aftermath of the attack.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

This was reported by Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk on Facebook.

Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 864 strikes. As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, four people were killed and eight others were wounded.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

On the night of November 16–17, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attack on the North and South Bridges.

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