Due to shelling of the railway infrastructure in Dnipro, trains are experiencing delays of up to 16 hours

As a result of Russian shelling of Dnipro’s railway infrastructure and the increased risk of new attacks, a significant number of trains are experiencing substantial delays.

Delays on certain routes are as long as 16 hours.

According to the data provided, the delays affect trains traveling to and from Dnipro. The following trains are experiencing the longest delays:

No. 39/40 Dnipro — Solotvyno;

No. 5/6 Dnipro — Yasinya;

No. 85/86 Dnipro–Lviv;

No. 41/42 Dnipro — Truskavets.

The previous evening, Ukrzaliznytsia warned of possible delays due to ongoing Russian attacks on the train station and locomotives.

Passengers who have decided to cancel their trip from or to Dnipro can file a claim for a ticket refund with 100% compensation.

This was reported on the UZ.Vezemo website.

On October 30, Russian troops launched several new strikes on the Dnipro train station; passengers and staff were evacuated to shelters.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro train station, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the Russian attack on Dnipro, which killed 15 people, including children. This was stated on October 30 by the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric. He emphasized that this is not an isolated incident and that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities violate international humanitarian law.

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