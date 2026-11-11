Six people were injured in a Russian attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region

On the evening of November 10, Russian troops attacked one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia district. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling; reports are coming in regarding the aftermath of the attack.

While extinguishing one of the fires, rescue workers freed two injured women and transported them to the hospital. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

At various locations, rescue workers extinguished fires in four damaged private homes, an apartment on the third floor of a high-rise building, the facade of a store, and the wheel of a semi-trailer. All emergency services were on the scene.

Source: State Emergency Service

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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