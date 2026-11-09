Fearing another mobilization, Russians are fleeing en masse to Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia

In the third quarter of 2026, Russians were leaving en masse for Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia amid rumors of a new wave of mobilization. The total number of Russian citizens who traveled to these three countries—popular destinations among anti-war emigrants—reached a 17-year high. This is according to statistics from the FSB Border Service.

According to border guards, 660,300 Russians traveled to Georgia from July through September. This is 43,300 more than during the same period in 2025, when the previous record was set. In addition, the number of travelers was 43% higher than during the mobilization in 2022, when 461,200 Russian citizens visited the country.

During the same period in 2026, 402,300 Russians traveled to Armenia, while a year earlier that figure stood at 344,700. The third quarter of 2025 also set a record, but in 2026, the number of trips to the country exceeded all quarterly figures since 2010.

In July–September, 64,800 Russian citizens traveled to Serbia. This is approximately 14,000 more than during the same period last year. The previous record was set in the third quarter of 2024, when 53,200 Russians traveled to the country.

At the same time, the border service’s statistics include all Russian citizens who crossed the border with these countries, regardless of the purpose of their trip. Therefore, based on this data, it is impossible to determine how many people left the country for an extended period specifically because of the war or the political situation.

In the summer, Russians began more actively seeking ways to leave the country due to rumors of mobilization. In July, the number of related search queries on Yandex reached its highest level since the beginning of 2023. In particular, Russian citizens were interested in countries to which they could move without a visa.

Organizations that assist with relocation also confirmed the growing interest in emigration. The “Relokats” project reported that the number of inquiries from Russians regarding emigration had nearly doubled. Many sought to leave urgently by September or October, fearing they would be sent to the front lines. According to “Meduza,” since late July, real estate agencies in Georgia, Serbia, and Armenia have also been receiving significantly more inquiries from Russians about long-term housing rentals.

In late July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Vladimir Putin was preparing a second wave of mobilization. According to him, the Kremlin planned to draft an additional 300,000 to 500,000 people into the war. Zelenskyy explained this by noting that since the beginning of the year, the Russian Ministry of Defense had been unable to recruit a sufficient number of contract soldiers, making it increasingly difficult for the Russian army to compensate for personnel losses.

Sources close to the Kremlin cited by the publication “Versтка” also suggested that after the September elections to the State Duma, the Russian authorities might impose martial law and announce a mobilization. Some European officials also considered this a possibility. Fears of a new wave of conscription have even arisen among Russian officials and employees at military recruitment centers. As a result, they have advised their relatives to leave the country.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

Fear of a new mobilization in Russia has reached its highest level in three years.

Russia may carry out a large-scale mobilization in 2026–2027.

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