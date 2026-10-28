Military expert Oleg Zhdanov pointed out a pattern: over the past 12 months, Russia has carried out massive attacks on Ukraine during full moons. Igor Mekheda, a researcher of mystical teachings, believes that such coincidences may be intentional and suggests that Vladimir Putin and his inner circle may attach special significance to astronomical phenomena. However, these assumptions lack scientific confirmation.

On the night of October 27, Russian troops carried out yet another massive attack.

According to military expert Oleg Zhdanov, Russian troops have repeatedly launched massive strikes against Ukraine during the full moon. He noted that he had noticed this pattern, although he himself is not inclined to believe in conspiracy theories.

“There’s even a conspiracy theory here. Every full moon, they carry out massive shelling of our country. That’s what the statistics show. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories myself and don’t engage in them, but unfortunately, this coincidence does exist,” Zhdanov said.

According to the statistics cited in the article, from October 2025 through October 27, 2026, Russia carried out massive attacks during every full moon. These included drone strikes, missile strikes, or combined attacks.

At the same time, Russia also carried out large-scale strikes on other days. The mere fact of the coincidence in dates does not prove that the timing of the attacks is linked to the phases of the moon.

Igor Mekheda, a researcher of mystical teachings who has previously speculated about Vladimir Putin and his inner circle’s affinity for shamanism and the occult, stated that he does not consider these coincidences to be random.

“There are very few coincidences here. It’s clear that this is being done deliberately,” says Mekheda.

He asserts that certain Russian attacks took place during solar and lunar eclipses, as well as during full moons or new moons. According to Mekheda, this may be linked to beliefs about the mystical significance of astronomical phenomena.

“Some Russian attacks, for example, were carried out during solar and lunar eclipses—either during a full moon or a new moon. There is a rationale for this. What is a full moon? If we consider the ancient spiritual traditions of various peoples around the world—in particular, Vedic traditions—it is believed that an agreement was made between the higher powers and humankind. According to this agreement, the higher powers pledged to help. The full moon served as the seal on this agreement. The Kremlin also believes that it is carrying out a specific mission—that it is meant to rule the world—and that it will receive assistance if it launches strikes during the full moon. But this is a misconception. Even contemporary religious leaders from various countries have stated that the higher powers are not on the Russians’ side.”

The assumption that the Russian leadership chooses attack dates based on mystical beliefs is not supported by independent evidence. This is an interpretation put forward by the researcher.

According to Igor Mekheda, Vladimir Putin may be counting on victory by launching strikes during a full moon.

“Putin counts on the help of the forces of light, since he considers himself a force of light. Despotic rulers have always considered themselves forces of light. Hitler was no exception; he considered himself the savior of the world. History provides another example: Hitler consulted with astrologers who advised him on when to carry out military operations. In turn, when the British found out about this, they ensured that Hitler’s astrologers received inaccurate data so that the astrologers’ predictions would align with the British military’s capabilities. In other words, they anticipated military operations wherever the desired forecast indicated. The archive containing this data was opened in 1970,” says Ihor Mekheda.

The researcher also draws parallels between the actions of the Russian leadership and the activities of the Ahnenerbe—an occult-ideological organization of the Third Reich established in the late 1930s.

“This organization attempted to advise the Third Reich to incorporate elements of mythology into its military operations. In other words, Russia isn’t the first to do this—a significant portion of the Ahnenerbe’s materials is, as is well known, located in Moscow. Clearly, they are reading it and trying to replicate it. But it didn’t help the Third Reich—higher powers ‘gave it a good thrashing,’” the researcher concluded.

At the same time, Mekheda drew attention to the date of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to him, it is unclear why Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24, 2022, if the full moon was on February 16.

“This remains a mystery,” says Mekheda.

As is well known, a number of influential Western media outlets, citing intelligence reports, speculated that Russia might launch a full-scale invasion on February 16, 2022.

According to the researcher, even if previous attacks coincided with the full moon, this does not mean that the next full moon will necessarily be accompanied by a massive strike.

Yuriy Dakhno, an ethnographer and history teacher, explained that a segment of Ukrainian society traditionally attributes mystical significance to the full moon.

“It’s as if all kinds of evil spirits become active on such nights. In villages, elderly people say that on such nights, wolves would run up to houses and peer through the windows; they also say that if there is a witch, she can supposedly temporarily transform into some kind of animal. Folk belief even suggests that if you throw a silver coin at such a shape-shifting creature, its true face will be revealed. In ancient times, such stories served as the basis for fairy tales, for example. “It’s not out of the question that Putin, by carrying out shelling on such nights during a full moon, might be a follower of the occult who craves more bloodshed and the escalation of destruction in Ukraine,” says Yuriy Dakhno.

Such notions belong to folk beliefs and folklore. They do not constitute evidence that the phases of the moon influence the decisions of military leadership.

Information about Vladimir Putin’s possible affinity for shamanic rituals has previously appeared in the public sphere.

Maria Maksakova, a former State Duma deputy from the “United Russia” party, stated that the Russian president is inclined toward mystical thinking and may believe in the effectiveness of shamanic rituals.

“Judging by numerous reports, they performed shamanic rituals on Humpback Mountain with Shoigu, all wearing identical outfits. They say they even burned a few camels there so that Putin wouldn’t lose what little health he has left,” she said on the “Argument” program.

For his part, Russian political analyst Valery Solovey, a critic of Vladimir Putin, claimed in 2022 that the Russian president allegedly made the final decision on a full-scale invasion after shamanic rituals performed by shamans brought in by Sergei Shoigu.

These statements are the opinions of specific individuals and do not in themselves confirm that shamanic practices influenced the Kremlin’s decision regarding the war against Ukraine.

The article also emphasizes that astrology, tarot reading, numerology, fortune-telling, prophecies, molfary, and psychic abilities are not scientific disciplines, and the corresponding predictions do not guarantee that the described events will occur. Such information should be viewed critically, rather than as a reliable forecast of future attacks.

Russian troops launch two to three waves of jet-powered drones daily toward Ukraine’s western regions. Energy infrastructure, particularly substations, remains the primary target of these attacks.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian troops carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

As a result of yet another Russian shelling, the production facility of the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich was completely destroyed. The loss of production was reported with the words: “The factory is no more.”

Earlier, Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region.

During an attack on Kyiv, Russia also destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the brand Harvest Clothing.

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