At its plenary session on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Russian State Duma passed in its first reading a bill on the automatic transfer of citizens’ pension savings to the “Long-Term Savings Program” (LTSP), established two years ago by decree of Vladimir Putin. The Russian government will use these pension funds to purchase its own bonds in order to continue financing the war.

According to the document, as of April 1, 2027, the accumulation of the pension’s funded portion will cease, and citizens’ funds will be transferred to the pension reserves of non-state pension funds and credited to LSP accounts as a one-time contribution, covering NPF clients with total savings of 3.6 trillion rubles ($48 billion) and citizens who have not submitted applications to transfer their pensions from the state-run VEB (approximately 3 trillion rubles, or $40 billion)—the management of which the Russian Ministry of Finance had previously cited as the rationale for creating a state “authorized fund.”

This is happening against the backdrop of the Russian authorities having spent two-thirds of the National Welfare Fund’s available funds and having allocated 50 trillion rubles ($666.7 billion) for military spending in the three-year budget; making pension funds perhaps the last remaining source of war financing. According to estimates by Alfa Bank analysts, the reform will support the market for federal loan bonds (OFZs), which the Russian Ministry of Finance issues to finance the budget deficit: in 2027, the government plans to borrow 6.1 trillion rubles ($81.3 billion) through OFZs; in 2028, 5.8 trillion rubles ($77.3 billion); and 5.7 trillion rubles ($76 billion) in 2029, causing Russia’s national debt to rise to 24.1% of GDP by the end of the decade—the highest level since 2002. Economist Igor Lipits noted that, due to the OFZs, pension savings will flow into the budget and ultimately be spent on the war, adding that the fund will simply purchase federal bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance, and all these funds will be spent on the war during the conflict.

Source: The Moscow Times.

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