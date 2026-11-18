The State Duma of the Russian Federation rejected a legislative initiative by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) faction that would have prohibited deputies, senators, civil servants, and their family members from owning real estate outside of Russia. The parliamentary majority blocked the bill, refusing to support the so-called “nationalization of the elites.”

The authors of the bill emphasized that officials who run the country should tie their future to it and not maintain “safe havens” abroad. However, a government commission had already issued a negative opinion on the initiative back in the spring. The Communists have repeatedly—in 2014, 2020, and 2022—attempted to introduce similar restrictions, but all attempts were blocked. Similar proposals from other factions in previous years also failed to gain support.

Currently, many high-ranking Russian officials and lawmakers continue to own luxury real estate in European countries. In particular, State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov owns an apartment in Paris and a mansion near Versailles, while the wife of Valery Hartung, chairman of the Committee on Protection of Competition, owns properties in Switzerland and Cyprus.

Source: CPRF website.

Meanwhile, the Russian State Duma passed a law in just three minutes restricting access to books by foreign agents and approved an increase in fines for discrediting traditional values to $60,000.

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