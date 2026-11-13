Paratroopers destroyed a command post for Russian "Molniya" missiles in the Huliaipole area

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian troops continue to effectively counter Russian drones in the airspace. “Apache” paratroopers detected and destroyed a command post for enemy “Molniya” drones, which the occupiers were attempting to set up in one of Huliaipole’s high-rise buildings.

According to him, drones—especially the inexpensive “Molniya” models—pose a serious problem. In October, approximately 1,300 such drones were detected in the corps’ area of responsibility, most of which were neutralized or destroyed. That is why the destruction of the command and launch center for these UAVs in Huliaipole was an unquestionable success.

“The enemy attempted to set up a launch site for ‘Molniya’ drones in one of the high-rise buildings. This is in the center of Huliaipole. Our defenders, our aerial reconnaissance, and our cyber intelligence managed to gather sufficient data over a certain period. The information was analyzed, and the correct conclusions were drawn. A decision was made to carry out precision strikes,” noted a senior officer from the communications department of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

The 237th Separate “Apachi” Unmanned Systems Battalion executed the strike with masterful precision. The command post was destroyed, Serhiy Lefter noted, using Fire Point drones—despite active resistance from the Russians.

“The enemy’s range of countermeasures is, in fact, quite broad. It includes both electronic warfare (EW) systems and conventional machine guns. And we use various mid-range strike capabilities at different distances. Sometimes our drones are shot down—not all of them reach their targets intact—but they’re not shot down that often,” Serhiy Lefter stated.

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Serhiy Lefter, a senior officer in the communications department of the 7th Airborne Corps, spoke about this on Army TV.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian ammunition and drone depots, a command post in Crimea, and facilities belonging to the Rubicon unit.

As a reminder, on October 21 and overnight into October 22, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out successful strikes on several key military targets of the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military detected and struck a Russian “Buk-M1” anti-aircraft missile system, which the occupiers were using to counter Ukrainian aviation.

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