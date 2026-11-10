In the Kupiansk sector, units of the 77th Separate Airborne Dnieper Brigade carried out a series of precision strikes against the positions and military equipment of the Russian occupation forces. Ukrainian forces also continue to destroy enemy attack drones.

During the operation, paratroopers struck enemy shelters, communications equipment, and electronic warfare systems that were used to coordinate the actions of Russian units.

In addition to strikes on ground targets, military personnel are systematically countering the occupiers’ attack drones. Among the destroyed drones are FPV drones, “Molniya” drones, and “Lancet” drones. Their elimination limits the Russian forces’ ability to strike Ukrainian positions.

The brigade notes that, despite the challenging operational situation and the enemy’s attempts to build up its forces, paratroopers continue to inflict losses on the occupiers.

The destruction of enemy equipment disrupts the operations of Russian units and complicates the enemy’s preparations for new offensive actions.

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Footage of combat operations was released by the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,220 occupiers over the past 24 hours. New data on Russian army losses was released as of November 10, 2026.

There were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest.

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