On the night of November 1 and into the morning, Russian forces attacked the Volyn Oblast with ten Shahed-type strike drones. Infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Kamin-Kashirsky District due to the strikes and falling debris, and one person was injured. There were no fatalities.

During the night and morning of November 1, ten Russian Shahed-type drones were directed toward Volyn. Hits and falling debris were recorded in the Kamin-Kashirsky district. In particular, the Manevychi community was affected. The attack damaged infrastructure, including buildings that are currently not in use. One person was also injured and received the necessary medical care. “As a result of the strikes and falling debris, we have damaged infrastructure, specifically buildings that are no longer in use. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. One person was injured and has received the necessary medical care,” Roman Romanyuk said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration did not provide further details regarding the condition of the injured person or the extent of the damage. This was reported by Roman Romanyuk, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops launched attack drones at the Volyn region nearly every hour. Kovel was hit the hardest, where a private service station, a truck parking lot, and warehouse facilities on the “Epicenter” premises were damaged. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces, fires broke out at critical infrastructure facilities in the Lutsk and Kamin-Kashirsky districts of the Volyn region.

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