The death toll in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11 following this morning's shelling by Russian invaders

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian terrorist airstrike on October 10 has risen to 11. Sixteen people were injured. October 11 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Zaporizhzhia.

Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, reported the increase in the death toll.

“We currently know of 11 civilian fatalities. Among them are three children. Searches for people continue amid the rubble of destroyed buildings. Rescue operations are ongoing. This is a terrible tragedy for all of Zaporizhzhia. My sincere condolences go out to every family that has lost loved ones today,” Semikin wrote.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Zaporizhzhia several times with guided aerial bombs.

On the morning of October 10, a 67-year-old man was wounded in the village of Komyshany, in the Kherson city community, as a result of artillery shelling by Russian terrorists.

On the morning of October 10, Russian forces attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones. Explosions were heard in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, and air defense forces repelled the air attack.

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