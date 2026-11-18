Six tugboats, a dredger, an oil spill response vessel, and other watercraft arrived at the site of the arch collapse.

This is according to data from the Vesselfinder service, as noted by “Verstka.”

The vessels are moving on both sides of the bridge. According to the service, there is still enough space in the Kerch Strait’s fairway for ships with shallow drafts to pass through.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the bridge on November 16 and 17. During the second attack, the 227-meter-long arch of the bridge’s road section collapsed into the fairway.

Source: “Verstka.”

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, shipping between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is, according to the author of the report, effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

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