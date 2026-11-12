The StarGate drone has evacuated a sixth wounded soldier from the front lines

Soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2 evacuated a seriously wounded comrade from the front lines using a StarGate drone. The soldier sustained injuries to his arm and leg after being struck by a Russian FPV drone and was unable to move on his own. This marks the sixth successful evacuation of a Ukrainian soldier using this drone.

The wounded soldier’s name is Serhiy. After the attack by a Russian FPV drone, he sustained injuries to his arm and leg. Because of this, he was unable to reach a safe location on his own, so his comrades decided to evacuate him using an aerial drone.

It was too dangerous to retrieve the soldier by ground transport. The route featured difficult terrain, minefields, and areas under fire from Russian troops. In addition, the enemy was systematically attacking the area, making a conventional evacuation practically impossible. “Due to the challenging terrain, minefields, shelling, and systematic attacks by Russian forces, a ground evacuation of the wounded soldier was impossible,” SkyFall explained.

How the Evacuation Took Place

The released video shows a soldier dragging his wounded comrade at night to a spot where an evacuation drone is waiting. The footage was shot primarily with a thermal imaging camera, so the image is black and white, and people and other warm objects are visible against the dark background.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/original-69.mp4

His comrade is doing his best to get Serhiy to the drone. After that, StarGate picks up the wounded soldier and transports him by air to a stabilization point. The evacuation was a success. Serhiy is currently under medical supervision and receiving treatment.

How many soldiers have already been evacuated by the StarGate drone?

According to SkyFall, this is already the sixth operation in which the StarGate drone has helped evacuate a Ukrainian soldier from positions where ground evacuation was impossible. The drone was developed specifically for the aerial transport of the wounded from dangerous areas of the front lines. This technology makes it possible to retrieve soldiers from positions that are difficult or dangerous for medical personnel or ground evacuation teams to reach.

This time, the operation was carried out by soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2. SkyFall emphasizes that StarGate continues to be used to evacuate wounded Ukrainian defenders from the front lines. The operation was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian drone manufacturer SkyFall.

Soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2 successfully evacuated seriously wounded fighters from allied units from the battlefield twice this week using the StarGate evacuation drone.

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