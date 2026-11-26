On the night of November 25–26, a number of Russian regions and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine came under attack by drones. There were reports of numerous explosions, Russian air defense activity, fires, and damage to facilities. Temporary flight restrictions were imposed at several airports.

In Nevinnomyssk, in Russia’s Stavropol Krai, a power plant was attacked; this plant supplies electricity to, among other facilities, a factory that produces components for explosives. Local residents reported more than 30 explosions.

Russian authorities confirmed damage to the facility and reported that all schools in the city had switched to remote learning.

In Bashkortostan, according to preliminary reports, an oil transportation infrastructure facility belonging to the company “Transneft-Ural” was struck.

In Valuyki, Belgorod Oblast, a fire broke out following the attack. A supermarket and a fireworks store were also damaged. In total, two casualties were reported in the region.

Explosions and Russian air defense activity were also recorded in the temporarily occupied cities of Mariupol, Berdyansk, and the Azov region. Information regarding possible strikes in these areas is being verified.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, Russian air defense systems were activated in the Rostov, Voronezh, Tula, and Penza regions, as well as in the Krasnodar Krai.

In the Voronezh region, damage to several residential buildings was reported.

Due to the threat of drone attacks, temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were imposed at airports in Krasnodar, Volgograd, Ulyanovsk, Ufa, and Kaliningrad.

As of the morning of November 26, according to Andriushchenko, the threat of drone attacks persisted in ten regions of Russia.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

On the night of November 25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries were hit, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

On the night of November 26, drones struck the Nevinnomyssk industrial zone in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation. According to OSINT and monitoring channels Falcon and Astra, the target may have been the Nevinnomyssk Power Plant, which supplies electricity to industrial enterprises in the region.

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