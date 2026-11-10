Drones attacked the occupied cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, Berdyansk, and regions of Russia; there are widespread power outages

On the night of November 10, drones attacked the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and a number of regions in Russia. The strikes caused widespread power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk. Residents of Berdyansk, Sevastopol, and the Novgorod region also reported explosions.

In Donetsk, after strikes in the Petrovsky district, nearly the entire city was left without power.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, a strike on the power grid was reported around 10:22 p.m. Following this, widespread power outages began in Luhansk and other settlements.

The occupying administration confirmed disruptions to the power supply as a result of drone attacks.

However, the number of customers left without power, the extent of the damage, and the estimated time for restoring power are currently unknown.

In the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk, local residents reported powerful explosions in the Mayak area. Information regarding possible strikes is being verified.

In Sevastopol, Russian air defenses attempted to repel a drone attack. The occupying governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed that eight drones had allegedly been destroyed. However, there is no confirmed data on any hits.

A series of explosions also occurred in the city of Stara Russa in Russia’s Novgorod Oblast. The likely target of the attack may have been the 123rd Aviation Repair Plant, which services Il-76, Il-78, and L-410 military aircraft.

However, reports of damage to the facility have not yet been confirmed.

In addition, Russian air defense systems were activated in the Kaluga Region.

Airborne threats due to the risk of drone attacks were also declared in a number of other regions of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow, Rostov, and Voronezh regions, as well as the Krasnodar Krai.

Details regarding the consequences of the attacks in these regions are still being clarified.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation

As a reminder, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, traffic was halted on the bridge across the Mius River on Highway R-280—which Russian occupiers call “Novorossiya”—after it was struck by an FP-2 drone. The extent of the damage to the road surface was documented in satellite images.

As a reminder, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a bridge over the Mius River on the “Novorossiya” highway—which connects Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

In October 2026, nearly 34,000 of the 69,200 scheduled flights in Russia were delayed or canceled. The main reason was regular restrictions on airport operations due to the threat of drone attacks.

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