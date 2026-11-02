Two young gymnasts were seriously injured in an attack on Koziatyn

Two members of the Primera rhythmic gymnastics club were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Koziatyn community in Vinnytsia Oblast. Both athletes are in serious condition.

According to the club, the girls sustained multiple shrapnel wounds all over their bodies, a broken leg with severe tissue damage, and a spleen injury. They face complex treatment and a long recovery ahead. The ages of the victims have not been specified.

Russian troops attacked the Vinnytsia region with strike drones on November 1. According to Regional Military Administration Head Nataliia Zabolotna, two people were killed in the strike—a 13-year-old girl and a woman.

The number of injured has risen to six. Among them are four children: three five-year-olds and a 16-year-old boy. A man and a woman were also injured.

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the drones struck the grounds of a vocational school dormitory. The strike caused two cars to catch fire; firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Source: Primera Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, Vinnytsia Regional State Administration

On November 1, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed in Koziatyn by a Russian drone strike; two other adults and four children sustained injuries of varying severity.

On the afternoon of November 1, Russian troops attacked Koziatyn in the Vinnytsia region, striking the PRB district. The strike hit the area between the dormitory of the railway school and the academic building, a few hundred meters from the train station.

On November 1, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Two men were injured: one sustained a forearm injury, and the other was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

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