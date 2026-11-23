On November 23, at approximately 7:26 p.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, the occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Two people were injured in the attack.

“At this time, we know of two casualties; they are receiving the necessary medical care,” the Izyum City Military Administration reported.

According to the administration, one of the strikes was recorded near the railway market; one private home was destroyed, and seven others were damaged.

Russian troops shelled Izyum, killing one person.

The occupiers carried out an airstrike on Izyum; three people were wounded.

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