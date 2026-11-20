Two people were injured when a drone struck Kharkiv
On November 20, a Russian rocket-powered drone was reported to have struck an open area in the Saltivsky District of Kharkiv.
Two people were injured as a result of the attack.
Source: Ihor Terekhov.
On Thursday, November 19, Russian troops attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region. The strike destroyed the entrance to an apartment building; people may be trapped under the rubble. At least 12 people were injured, including four children.
On the night of November 19–20, a medical facility in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city came under attack. The attack shattered more than 50 windows, and four people were injured.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck an apartment building on the second floor.