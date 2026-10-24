Former Minister of Ecology Explains What Is Happening with Russia's Nuclear Capabilities

Former Minister of Ecology Yuriy Kostenko stated that Russia is gradually losing the nuclear advantage it inherited from the Soviet Union. According to him, due to a lack of funding, the country is losing the capabilities of its nuclear triad, and doubts have arisen regarding its ability to deploy strategic weapons.

According to Yuriy Kostenko, the decline of Russia’s nuclear capabilities began in 2006. He attributes this to a lack of funding to maintain the nuclear triad—ground-based strategic missile systems, nuclear submarines, and strategic aviation.

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the crisis that engulfed the Russian Federation forced it to significantly cut spending on maintaining its nuclear capabilities. And starting in 2006, its rapid decline began,” the former minister stated.

Kostenko asserts that by the early 2010s–2015, Russia had already lost its nuclear parity with the United States. In his assessment, the problems primarily concern missile carriers, silo-based launchers, and the nuclear submarine fleet. In particular, he attributes the fleet’s deterioration to a reduction in training exercises and combat patrols.

As an example of U.S. superiority, Kostenko cited Russia’s reaction to threats involving nuclear weapons. According to him, following a statement by Dmitry Medvedev, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to move American nuclear submarines closer to Russia, after which the Russian side ceased this rhetoric.

“As these think tanks indicate, there is no longer parity between Russia and the U.S. No one knows the condition of the missiles in the silos—I’m referring to the Russian ones—or whether they’ll even launch when, for example, the command to launch them is given. That is precisely the problem with Russia’s nuclear capabilities,” said Kostenko.

Separately, the former minister spoke about his experience in negotiations on Ukraine’s nuclear disarmament. In 1992–1993, he headed Ukraine’s government delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation, and in parliament, he led a working group focused on nuclear disarmament strategy.

According to him, he was the only civilian whom the Russian side allowed to visit the “Sverdlov-45” tactical nuclear weapons production facility in the Urals. There, he learned that 68% of the plant’s engineering and technical staff were ethnic Ukrainians.

Kostenko also stated that Ukrainian specialists told him that the nuclear warheads Ukraine had transferred to Russia were not always completely destroyed. According to him, the warhead casings were disposed of, while the uranium and plutonium could be reused to produce other types of nuclear weapons or reprocessed into nuclear fuel.

Kostenko added that Russia continues to use Ukrainian uranium to produce nuclear fuel, which it sells, in particular, to Western countries.

This view was expressed in an interview with the YouTube channel “Dumay” by Yuriy Kostenko, former Minister of Environmental Protection and Nuclear Safety of Ukraine and a five-term member of parliament.

As a reminder, Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal amid the war against Ukraine.



Russia is increasing its nuclear capabilities in occupied Crimea and preparing for military expansion into Europe, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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