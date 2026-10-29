Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov stated that responsibility for the Russian strike on the train station cannot be shifted onto “Ukrzaliznytsia,” local authorities, or government agencies. He also criticized officials for exploiting the tragedy for publicity and for trading accusations.

According to Filatov, the strike hit the area between tracks 10 and 11, that is, the fifth platform. He claims that it was technically impossible to quickly reach the underground passage from there.

“Neither ‘Ukrzaliznytsia,’ nor the city, nor the state is to blame for this. Russia alone is to blame,” the mayor emphasized.

Filatov called on government officials to stop publicly trying to distance themselves from responsibility and using the tragedy for their own publicity.

“Hey, government officials! Stop treating people like fools!” he wrote.

The mayor also criticized the constant shifting of blame between state authorities, local governments, military administrations, and relevant agencies. In his view, instead of endless inspections, new directives, and public accusations, officials would do better to understand the situation on the ground.

Separately, Filatov expressed outrage over the media coverage of medical workers who are saving the critically wounded in city hospitals. He believes that, in light of their work, it is unacceptable to turn this tragedy into a PR campaign for certain officials.

“We are at war—a bloody and terrible one. Enough with the lies, the tricks, and the manipulation. It’s better to be blunt, tough, and even use profanity […] But we must speak frankly. Tell the truth. Clearly and unambiguously,” the mayor concluded.

Source: Boris Filatov (Facebook)

On October 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released footage from the site of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, 13 people were killed and another ten were injured as a result of the attack by a rocket-powered drone.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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