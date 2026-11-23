Since the evening of November 22, the effects of Russian attacks have been reported in 12 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv. Six people were killed and another 32 were wounded as a result of the shelling.

"In Dnipro, the enemy struck the area around the train station. Passenger cars were damaged; one person was injured. The Russians also attacked a train station in the Zhytomyr region, and in the morning—a locomotive depot in Kharkiv. In the Kharkiv region, power substations and power lines were targeted. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a hotel. In Lozova, 11 people were wounded as a result of the morning attacks,” Serhiy Koretskyi wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, the Russians killed three people in Zaporizhzhia this morning, and a hospital in the city was damaged.

In Kramatorsk, a drone attacked an evacuation vehicle: two people were killed and four were injured; in Nikopol, one person was killed as a result of artillery shelling, and a vocational school in the city was damaged.

In addition, civilian infrastructure has been destroyed in the Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Poltava regions, and in Kyiv, drone debris fell on the grounds of educational institutions.

"In total, six people have been killed since this evening, and another 32 have been injured, including one child. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of yesterday’s Russian strike on a five-story residential building in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. The death toll has risen to 11. Our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones,” Koretsky wrote.

This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

In the Vinnytsia region, a business and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a nighttime attack by Russia.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

The Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

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