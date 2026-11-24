On the night of November 24, Russian troops launched strikes on residential buildings, energy facilities, railway infrastructure, and civilian enterprises in eleven regions of Ukraine.

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked residential neighborhoods with guided bombs. Two people were killed and 44 others were wounded, including children. Ten residential buildings were also damaged.

In the Zhytomyr and Rivne regions, electrical substations were targeted, while in the Chernihiv region, railway infrastructure was struck. Additionally, residential buildings were damaged in Zhytomyr, and in the Kirovohrad region, Russian troops attacked gas transmission infrastructure.

Residential buildings in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Sumy regions were also hit. In the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, two people were injured in each as a result of strikes by Russian drones.

This was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

number of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 32, Thenumber of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 32, including four children

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, TheRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the lives of two people, and another 22 were injured

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