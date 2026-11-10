Photo: Russia caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of Kirovohrad Oblast. The strike caused a fire.

Due to the constant threat of renewed shelling, it was difficult for rescue workers to extinguish the fire.

The fire has now been contained, and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the strike.

Source: State Emergency Service

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi district of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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