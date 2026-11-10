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News War with the russian federation

Photo: Russia caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region

UA NEWS 10 November 2026 08:26
Photo: Russia caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of Kirovohrad Oblast. The strike caused a fire.

 

Due to the constant threat of renewed shelling, it was difficult for rescue workers to extinguish the fire.

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The fire has now been contained, and efforts to extinguish it are ongoing.

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According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the strike. 

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Source: State Emergency Service

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi district of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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