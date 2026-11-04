Photo: A Russian aerial bomb damaged a century-old architectural landmark in Sloviansk

On Wednesday, November 4, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. A FAB-250 aerial bomb struck a medical facility located in a historic building that is designated as an architectural landmark and is over 100 years old. No one was injured in the attack.

“Today, November 4, at around 11:00 a.m., Russia launched another strike on Sloviansk. A FAB-250 hit a closed medical facility in the central part of the city. This is not the first time the hospital has been hit by enemy shelling,” the statement reads.

According to the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, the building is an architectural landmark. It has been saving lives since the early 20th century.

“Other buildings of the medical facility and private homes were also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Lyakh added.

This was reported with reference to Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

Sloviansk has officially become a zone of active fighting.

The Russians struck Sloviansk with high-explosive aerial bombs; there are wounded.

Overnight, Russian drones attacked a shopping center in the Central District of Kherson. After the strike, a massive fire broke out, engulfing nearly the entire shopping center. The building and the property inside were virtually burned to the ground.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 539 times. Three people were killed as a result of the Russian strikes, and another 19 residents of the region were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times. Three districts in the region came under fire, with the occupiers using drones and artillery. The attacks damaged houses, cars, and outbuildings, and fires broke out in several locations.

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