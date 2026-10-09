Photos, videos: In Ivano-Frankivsk, rescue workers extinguished fires following a nighttime attack by Russia

In Ivano-Frankivsk, rescue workers extinguished fires that broke out following a nighttime attack by Russian troops.

As a result of the attack, a building caught fire, as did dry grass and shrubs in an open area. Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fires.

“A building caught fire, as did dry grass and shrubs in an open area. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the fires,” according to a statement from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

One person was killed in Ivano-Frankivsk as a result of a nighttime attack. During the airstrike, air defense forces repelled the attack, and a fire broke out in the city after debris from a drone fell.

As a reminder, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of UAVs.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a house burned down following an attack by Russia.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. All necessary emergency services are on the scene. This was reported by Oleksandr Medvid, acting head of the Borshchahivka village council.

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk claimed the lives of 30 people, according to Zelenskyy.

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