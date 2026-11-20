Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Vinnytsia region. One person was injured as a result of the shelling, and damage was reported to 13 private homes, the village council building, and the community center.

“Thirteen private homes, a cultural center, and the local council building were damaged as a result of a massive combined enemy attack in the Vinnytsia region. One vehicle was also destroyed,” the statement said.

Work is currently underway to address the aftermath of the Russian Federation’s attack.

This was stated by the head of the regional state administration, Natalia Zabolotna.

Russia has once again attacked the energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.

Russia attacked railway infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.

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