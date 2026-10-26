Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Ukrainian military had allegedly violated the terms of use of the Starlink satellite system by using it for drone strikes. He also claims that the possibility of using the system in this way was shut down last week.

As Taipei Times reports, Musk called Starlink a civilian system which, according to him, is not intended for killing people. He said that violating the terms of service could lead to the termination of services.

Starlink’s role in defense

At the same time, Musk called Starlink a system critically important for Ukraine’s defense. According to him, it is the only system that currently cannot be jammed or destroyed, and its shutdown would lead to the immediate collapse of the Ukrainian front line.

Ukraine uses the civilian Starlink satellite system and the military version, Starshield, to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks. Russia is the aggressor state that invaded Ukraine in 2022.

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Statement by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said that monitoring systems had recorded the restoration of Starlink and Starshield speeds. According to him, the figure exceeded 400 km/h, and the connection became stable.

Khmara stressed that the network’s stable operation is important for military personnel on the front line, drone operations, logistics and communications. He also linked the restoration of the system’s operation to the firm position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Zelenskyy accused Washington of the United States not warning Kyiv about approaching missile strikes and of limiting Starlink speeds, complicating Ukraine’s military response.

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