On the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites detected a massive fire at the facility.

“Explosions were heard on the plant’s grounds, and a fire broke out that is visible even from a satellite. A bitumen unit, a column of the AVT primary oil refining unit, a reboiler furnace, and a tank farm were hit.”

In addition, according to the Ukrainian military, the “Pole-21” electronic warfare complex and the “Pantsir” anti-aircraft missile and gun system were hit.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery is capable of processing up to 7.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. It produces diesel and marine fuel, as well as fuel oil. The refinery is located just a few dozen kilometers from the Ukrainian border, so its fuel has the shortest route to Russian forces in the south.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Video: The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation was attacked.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been struck.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

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