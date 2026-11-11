The General Staff reported 125 clashes over the past 24 hours and identified the areas where fighting was most intense

On November 10, there were 125 combat engagements with Russian forces along the front lines. The occupiers were most active in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 and 11 attacks, respectively. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to military command, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out 65 airstrikes and dropped 222 guided bombs. The enemy also deployed 8,781 kamikaze drones and fired on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions 2,653 times. Eight of these attacks were carried out using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under enemy fire. Specifically, in the Sumy region, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Seredyna-Buda, Neskuchne, and other settlements were shelled. Kruzhok was hit by an airstrike.

Defense forces also struck enemy military targets. Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck an area where occupying forces had concentrated personnel and equipment, a drone control center, three artillery positions, and a command and observation post.

Where the fiercest battles took place

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out six airstrikes using 11 guided bombs and conducted 41 shelling attacks, including two from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units repelled seven enemy attacks near Tykhyi and in the directions of Chaikivka, Okhrimivka, Volokhivka, Mykolaivka, Baksheivka, and Mala Vovcha. In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Lyman sector, the occupiers made two attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses in the directions of Druzhlyubivka and Lyman. In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, one attack was recorded in each—near Mykolaivka and in the direction of Holubivka, respectively.

The largest number of assaults on the eastern front occurred in the Kostiantynivka sector—15 in total. Russian troops advanced near Kostiantynivka and in the directions of Druzhkivka, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Rusyn Yar, Hruzke, and Vilne.

Ukrainian forces repelled another 11 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy attempted to advance toward Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

On the southern sector of the front, Russian forces launched two attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction, three in the Huliaipole direction, and one in the Orikhiv direction. No assault operations were recorded in the Dnipro direction.

The General Staff also reported that there are no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

Earlier, the General Staff updated data on Russian military losses as of November 11.

Since the start of the day, 116 combat engagements have taken place on the front lines, with the fiercest fighting near Kostiantynivka, according to the General Staff.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attempting to spread false information among international partners claiming that Ukraine allegedly controls only 10% of the territory of the Donetsk region.

In the Velyka Burlutka sector, Russian troops are attempting to advance in various directions to widen their penetration into Ukrainian defenses.

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