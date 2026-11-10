The General Staff recorded 156 clashes over the past 24 hours and identified the most intense front

Over the past 24 hours, 156 combat engagements took place on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. The highest level of activity by the occupiers was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out three airstrikes, using five guided bombs, and fired 52 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, and Mala Vovcha, as well as in the areas of Starytsia and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched six attacks near the settlement of Zarichne and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks toward Piskunivka and in the area of the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out three assaults, attacking toward Vasyutynske and in the area of Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, nine attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaypillya.

The enemy carried out thirteen attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Vilne, Svitle, and Molodetske, as well as toward the settlements of Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlement of Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched an attack in the Stepove area.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

This is stated in the summary of operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on November 10.

As a reminder, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 2,200 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours.

There were 148 combat engagements on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 2,280 Russian occupiers on the front lines.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the most intense.

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