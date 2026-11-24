As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had set a new annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

According to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this figure is comparable to the population of four regions of the Russian Federation—the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Okrugs, Magadan Oblast, and the Altai Republic—which are home to approximately 434,000 people.

The General Staff added that the combined area of these regions is about 1.5 million square kilometers, and there are still more than five weeks remaining until the end of 2026. The Ukrainian military assured that it will continue to inflict losses on the enemy until Russia ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: a statement from the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Over the years of the war, Rosstat has recorded at least 270,000 deaths of Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region. By comparison, the Battle of Berlin cost the Soviet Army 78,000 lives.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from Rosstat’s database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

Read us on