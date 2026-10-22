Igor Krasnov, the head of the so-called Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, during a visit to Beijing, approached the Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China with a proposal to expand the exchange of expertise on the application of artificial intelligence in the legal field.

During the trip, Krasnov familiarized himself with the work of the “Smart Court” laboratory and the Beijing Financial Court, where neural networks analyze documents, transcribe proceedings, identify precedents, and predict rulings. As part of the visit, Russia and China also signed an open-ended cooperation agreement between their supreme courts, which comes against the backdrop of Russia’s approved plan to implement AI in 95% of Russian courts by 2030.

Source: The Moscow Times.

Russian authorities are promising special support to Chinese companies that decide to operate in the country. Igor Krasnov, Chief Justice of the Russian Supreme Court, has ordered that all cases involving disputes with Chinese investors be placed under judicial oversight.

China has already begun preparations for a possible meeting between the leaders of China, the United States, and Russia. If conditions are favorable, the summit could be included in the program of events for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Shenzhen, China.

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