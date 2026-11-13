Was Planning a New Attack on Kyiv: SBU Detains Russian Spotter

The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine has exposed yet another Russian agent in Kyiv who was helping the enemy prepare a new missile and drone attack on the capital. He turned out to be a resident of the Cherkasy region who had been recruited by the Russians and was gathering information on the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces units and civilian infrastructure facilities.

SBU officers detained the man while he was carrying out his mission. He had just photographed the location of one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units and transmitted the information to his handler in Russia.

The agent was then supposed to send the photograph, along with the exact coordinates of the site, to the Russian intelligence officer. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the possibility that the occupiers planned to attack this position using one of their drones.

The enemy collaborator also planned to track and “leak” the geolocations of several gas stations and postal terminals in the Ukrainian capital.

SBU officers foiled the enemy’s plans and detained the agent.

As the investigation revealed, the Russians had recruited the man even before the start of the full-scale war, when he was working as a long-haul truck driver and periodically traveled to Russia.

After being recruited, the suspect was placed on “standby,” and recently a Russian intelligence officer contacted him.

To maintain the cover for his intelligence missions, the agent took his partner with him, keeping her in the dark so that from the outside, everything would appear to be ordinary outings by a married couple.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in the Chernihiv region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine. The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official. Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases. The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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