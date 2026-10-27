Ignat explained why it is difficult for the Russians to destroy the South Bridge in Kyiv

During their latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant margin of safety, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, made this statement during a televised marathon.

“Of course, the road surface can be repaired, because bridges are not as easy to destroy as some people think. But, ultimately, this also causes certain inconveniences. It will take time to repair it,” Ignat said.

According to him, during the latest attack, the enemy used 16 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles or S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles. The exact type of missiles used to strike the bridge will be determined by experts examining the impact site.

“Today, the enemy used only two types of missiles: the ‘Iskander-M’ or the S-400, which are anti-aircraft missiles,” he explained.

Ignat also emphasized that over the past two weeks, Russian forces have been concentrating their missile strikes on Kyiv, launching ballistic missiles in several waves throughout the night and combining them with drone attacks.

“Previously, ballistic missiles might have struck once a night. Now they’re spread out over several waves of attacks… They’re striking with ballistic missiles in waves like this. All of this is accompanied by drone attacks,” he summarized.

Following the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, the South Bridge and the metro were damaged.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes damaged two medical facilities; one person was killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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