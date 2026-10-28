In the first half of 2026, Russian purchases of German prosthetic limbs and artificial joints reached €79 million, which is one-third higher than the figures for the same period last year.

According to a Eurostat analysis, compared to the first half of 2021, shipments of arm and leg prostheses from Germany increased 5.4-fold, while shipments of joint replacements increased 6.1-fold. In total, Russia imported €144.9 million worth of these products from EU countries, with the largest shares coming from Germany (55%), the Netherlands (23%), and Belgium (17%).

The rapid growth in imports is linked to the increasing number of severely wounded Russian servicemen in the war against Ukraine and the inability of local manufacturers to meet the demand for high-tech components. According to experts’ estimates, the proportion of young patients among those requiring prosthetics in Russia has risen from 8% to 20%. As a result, the Russian Social Insurance Fund’s spending on rehabilitation equipment in 2026 reached 98.16 billion rubles, nearly three times the pre-war level.

Source: Forbes.

Demand for prosthetics in Russia in 20245 rose by 53% compared to 2023. Residents of the aggressor country particularly often lose their arms.

Russian authorities plan to establish rehabilitation centers for participants in the war against Ukraine who have lost limbs. Such facilities are to be established in each of the eight federal districts of the Russian Federation. No exact opening dates have been announced yet, but one center is already operating at the Russian State Social University (RSSU) in the Moscow region.

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