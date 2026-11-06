ISW explained how the Kremlin uses its crimes to influence the White House

Russia is turning humanitarian crises caused by its own actions into a tool of influence in order to win the favor of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, according to ISW analysts.

ISW experts noted that the ceremony at the White House on November 5, during which Melania Trump received representatives from Ukraine and Russia on the occasion of the evacuation of residents from the occupied town of Oleshky, demonstrated that the Kremlin is using humanitarian crises created by Russia itself as a weapon to win the favor of the Trump administration.

Analysts pointed out that during a meeting with Melania Trump at the White House, Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, emphasized the humanitarian success of the ceasefire, without acknowledging that it was Russia’s invasion and occupation that led to the humanitarian crisis in Oleshky.

He also compared the ceasefire in Oleshky to the U.S. First Lady’s previous efforts to repatriate deported Ukrainian children from Russia.

The ISW noted that Dmitriev’s comments are consistent with Russia’s previous attempts to use limited humanitarian cooperation—regarding crises such as the situation in Oleshky or the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children, for which Russia bears sole responsibility—to “court” the Trump administration, push the White House to adopt a more favorable stance toward Russia, and secure concessions from the U.S. in future negotiations.

In reality, however, attempts by Russian officials to portray Putin as a “willing negotiator with humanitarian inclinations” have come after a series of devastating Russian strikes against Ukraine’s civilian population in recent months.

Among them was the recent strike on the train station in Dnipro, which killed at least 14 people on the very days a ceasefire was in effect in the Oleshky area.

Source: ISW

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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